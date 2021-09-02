Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $294.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average is $281.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

