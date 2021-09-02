Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,131 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

