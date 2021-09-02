DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after buying an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

