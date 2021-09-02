Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $858,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in STERIS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 21.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average is $200.68. STERIS plc has a one year low of $155.99 and a one year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.