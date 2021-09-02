ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3017 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

ASE Technology has decreased its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ASE Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

