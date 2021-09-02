Swiss National Bank Purchases 206,408 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,408 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $171,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.