Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

