Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $416.31 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $444.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

