Keel Point LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $734.09 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $726.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.34, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $683.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

