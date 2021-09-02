Keel Point LLC Sells 380 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 18.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.63. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.