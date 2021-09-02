Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 6,660 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 58.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $218.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.07 and a 200 day moving average of $212.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

