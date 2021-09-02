Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,521 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

STLA opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

