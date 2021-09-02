Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 14,046 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.