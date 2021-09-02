Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

