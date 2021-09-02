Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.