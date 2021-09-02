Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 332.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 63.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

