Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

