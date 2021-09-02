Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $680.96 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $603.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

