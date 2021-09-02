Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $240.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.76. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $243.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

