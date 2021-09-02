Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Hess stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.42 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.