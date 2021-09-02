Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $120,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 54,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,661,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after acquiring an additional 96,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.