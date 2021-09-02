Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 51,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

