Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

VCSH stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,523,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

