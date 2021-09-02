David A. Lorber Acquires 400 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,596.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $493,731. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PhenixFIN in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFX. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth about $2,118,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

