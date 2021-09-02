Fuse Network (FUSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $128,145.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.37 million and $128,145.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00132230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00156827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.13 or 0.07535154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,995.13 or 0.99922428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.15 or 0.00819733 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

