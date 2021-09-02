Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded by Investec

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

