George Frederick Fink Acquires 30,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,712,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,144,937.04.
Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.