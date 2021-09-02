George Frederick Fink Acquires 30,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,712,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,144,937.04.

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

