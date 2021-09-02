Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $411.97 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $411.97 million and approximately $51.65 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00820725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.