Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 99,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 41,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

About Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR)

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Corp - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition Corp - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.