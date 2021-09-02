Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $40,970.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FORR opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

