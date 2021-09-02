Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $40,970.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FORR opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
