Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Shares Down 2.8%

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 369,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 741,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRQ. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 544,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:SPRQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.