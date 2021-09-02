Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIFZF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.