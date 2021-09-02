Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

POW opened at C$43.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 110.62, a current ratio of 130.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The company has a market cap of C$29.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

