Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 69,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 805,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,850,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

