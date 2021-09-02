Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Down 23.3% in August

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of MLCO opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
See Also: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.