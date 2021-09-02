Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Down 23.3% in August

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of MLCO opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,524,000 after purchasing an additional 689,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,902,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,828 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

