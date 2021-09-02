Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Short Interest Update

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNEGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

