Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Trading Up 2.8%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.96 and last traded at $67.67. Approximately 1,142,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,009,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 70,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

