Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the last quarter. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.