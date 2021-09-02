nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -114.63. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

