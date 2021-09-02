BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.00 on Thursday. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.