Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 557.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163,235 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 7,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

