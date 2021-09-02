Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 57,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 322,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

