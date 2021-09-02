25 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,504,000. Chemed accounts for 5.8% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chemed by 1,332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chemed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chemed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $477.17 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

