Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

