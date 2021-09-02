Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 25 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,504,000. Chemed comprises about 5.8% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $477.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.19. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

