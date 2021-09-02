Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 7,850 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.82 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

