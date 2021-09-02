Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.82 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.