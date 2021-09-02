Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 320 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,598 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

