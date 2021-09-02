Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 129 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $676.90 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

