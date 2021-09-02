Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $246.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.22. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

